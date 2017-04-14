IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions (GL) will be relieved and reinvigorated as their star player Ravindra Jadeja will take the field in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Rajkot on Friday. Jadeja, who had been advised a two-week rest period after the series versus Australia, will be a definite boost for his team, both with bat and ball. GL have lost both matches so far in the IPL. They began with a walloping at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, which they lost by 10 wickets. In fact, in two matches, the second being against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the GL bowlers have managed to take only one wicket. (Live Scorecard)

GL, who finished an impressive third in their maiden IPL appearance last year, would be desperate to turn their fortunes around in front of home fans at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Jadeja has had a terrific home season with both ball and bat for India and his return will definitely boost GL morale. Another key member, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is recovering from injury, however is doubtful even though he took part in the team's practice session on Wednesday.

When and Where to Watch Live: Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

