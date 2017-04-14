IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions (GL) will be relieved and reinvigorated as their star player Ravindra Jadeja will take the field in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Rajkot on Friday. Jadeja, who had been advised a two-week rest period after the series versus Australia, will be a definite boost for his team, both with bat and ball. GL have lost both matches so far in the IPL. They began with a walloping at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, which they lost by 10 wickets. In fact, in two matches, the second being against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the GL bowlers have managed to take only one wicket. (Live Scorecard)
GL, who finished an impressive third in their maiden IPL appearance last year, would be desperate to turn their fortunes around in front of home fans at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Jadeja has had a terrific home season with both ball and bat for India and his return will definitely boost GL morale. Another key member, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is recovering from injury, however is doubtful even though he took part in the team's practice session on Wednesday.
When and Where to Watch Live: Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(GL) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: GL vs RPS
Two new sides and unfortunately, they're also the two teams who are currently struggling at the bottom half of the table. Seems like things are not going their way but luckily we are just in the initial stages of the tournament. Both will be looking to resurrect their campaign with a win. Gujarat will be hosting Pune for their third match of the Indian T20 League. The former boast of having one of the most powerful batting line-ups but with them being inconsistent, they look like a toothless team. They hardly have any spark in their bowling but the return of Ravindra Jadeja will surely excite them. Suresh Raina will look to lead his side from the front and will want his experienced batsmen, Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum, to rise to the occasion. Dhawal Kulkarni who had a beautiful season last year will look to replicate his form after a dreadful couple of games. Pune, on the other hand, started the tournament with a win but faltered to two losses in a row after that. They looked really weak in the last game where they missed the services of their skipper Steven Smith and that just shows how reliant they are on him. The visitors will hopefully have their skipper back for this encounter. Imran Tahir has been the only positive for their bowling department as the others have been milked for runs all round the park. Smith and Co. will want their star batsman MS Dhoni to click who seems a bit out of form at the moment. But you never know, players like him just need one game to be back with a bang. So with these teams locking horns in Rajkot, we are certainly lined up for an enthralling game of cricket.