IPL Live Score: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Gujarat Lions would be extremely pleased that they have finally managed to put more points on the table, dragging them off the bottom of the table. Their famous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore has given them the boost they desperately needed. However, they will find daunting rivals in Mumbai Indians (MI), who too are seeking a winning return after their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant. MI are just short of Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table, that too by only run rate. The Lions will be hoping that their skipper Suresh Raina is fully fit. Raina scored an unbeaten 34 off 30 balls but had hurt his shoulder during fielding and was seen in considerable pain while batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)
One of the more balanced outfits with all bases covered, Mumbai's primary aim will be to get two more wins as quickly as possibly which will all but ensure a smooth passage into the playoffs. GL, on the other hand, need to win five out of their next six games and any slip up from here will considerably lessen their chances of making it to the next stage.
The high-flying Mumbai unit will be hosted by Gujarat in Rajkot for Match 35 of the 2017 Indian T20 League. With six wins from eight matches, the visitors are sitting pretty this season as they inch closer to the playoff berth. Mumbai's batting has been their biggest strength with almost all the batsmen chipping in at some point or the other. The impeccable depth gives them the confidence, especially while chasing, to gun down any opposition. The defeat to Pune in the last game broke their sequence of six straight wins for the tourists and they will be raring to get back to winning ways. There doesn't seem to be many weaknesses in this side although the inconsistency in bowling is a concern. Having said that, their bowlers are all experienced campaigners and have a strong temperament to deal with pressure. Majority of Mumbai's wins have come chasing although they did win a game batting first against Delhi. On current form, the visitors seem red-hot but are coming off a defeat and that's the opportunity Gujarat need to cash in on. The hosts are fresh off a thumping win over Bangalore and will hope to keep up the momentum. Raina's men know that they cannot afford many more slip ups as the tournament nears the business end. Realistically, Gujarat need to win five out of their remaining six games to be in contention for the playoffs. It will be a tough ask but they seem upbeat about it. High on batting firepower, bowling has been Gujarat's worry but that seems to have been addressed a bit with the inclusion of Andrew Tye. The local pacers Basil Thampi and Nathu Singh have also been very tidy, creating pressure with the new ball. The bowling attack is still a bit thin but if they can combine well consistently, the home side can challenge the best of sides. Mumbai will be aware of it and will be keen to avert a backlash. With exciting stroke makers on both sides, we could be in for a thrilling game.