IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Saturday's second match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi, which will host its first match of IPL 2017. DD have regained their composure after a dodgy start with a fine win over Rising Pune Supergiant and Zaheer Khan's men are now looking more confident. Glenn Maxwell and KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first loss of IPL 10. But given the format of the tournament, any team can win on any day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Daredevils' huge win over Rising Pune Supergiant acted as a warning to the rival teams, including their immediate opponents, whose unbeaten run in IPL 10 came to a grinding halt. Daredevils are entering the match after hammering RPS by 97 runs, thanks to young batsman Sanju Samson's maiden IPL ton and Chris Morris' incredible power- hitting down the order. The South African's nine-ball 38 is still being talked about.
When and Where to watch: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
(DD) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs KXIP
Feroz Shah Kotla is all set to host its first game of the season as Delhi brace themselves to face Punjab. The hosts brushed aside their unfortunate performance in the opening game by registering a thumping win over Pune. Powered by Sanju Samson's magnificent century, they posted a gigantic total on the board and like it happens most times, the bowling unit usually clicks when it has a cushion of enough runs on the board. The home side pulled off a clinical show last time and would hope to keep up with the good work. The visiting team on the other hand faced its first defeat of the season and it was a demoralizing one. Most of the batsmen got starts but none carried on to make it count. One bad over where they lost three wickets cost them dearly and this is one area they would like to improve. Their bowling flopped too as they failed to present any challenge. It's still early days in the tournament but like winning, losing is also a habit and who better than Punjab to know that. They would like to pull their socks up and come out all guns blazing in this encounter. Expect an exciting match!