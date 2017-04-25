IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB Vs SRH: Toss Delayed By Rain In Bengaluru

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB Vs SRH: Bangalore will take on Hyderabad on Tuesday

Stung by a batting debacle, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the onerous task of picking up pieces when they face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a singular aim of keeping their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League(IPL). It will be an arduous task for Virat Kohli and his team after being dismissed for 49 by KKR -- the lowest ever total in the history of the tournament, where none of 11 batsmen could get to double figures. With only four points from seven games, RCB needs to get their campaign back on track as the tournament reaches its second phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch the live cricket action and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru here:

21:00 IST: The rain is little lighter now. The groundstaff is out. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Shamshuddin are also out for an inspection. It's past 9 pm now, so we will definitely lose some overs.

20:40 IST: Cut-off time for a five-over per-side game is 23:20 local, and we will start losing overs after 21:00.

20:30 IST: It's raining cats and dogs now.

20:20 IST: The rain seems to be getting heavier. Very frustrating for both the teams.

Good news: Chinnaswamy's SubAir system can drain off water 36 times quicker than gravity! Find out on: https://t.co/9klRhKYvyr #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2017

20:05 IST: The wait conitnues!! It is still raining in Bengaluru. No updates on when the match will start

19:45 IST: The drizzle has grown into a shower!

19:33 IST: Bad news again!! It has started raining again and the covers are coming back. Might be a further delay in the toss

19:31 IST: Update: The toss has been delayed by ten minutes due to rain.

19:21 IST: On the flipside, Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to win an away game this season. Can they do it today?

19:20 IST: RCB skipper Virat Kohli is disappointed after his team's horrendous display against KKR. Virat will be gunning to make a statement here, and if he can get going, the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be in for a treat.

19:12 IST: It had stopped but again the drizzle is back. Nothing official has come out yet, but what we can make out from here is that the delayed match is on the cards.

19:10 IST: Not so good news from the stadium. It rained for an hour till about 15 minutes ago in Bengaluru and the covers are still on.

19:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru

On the flipside, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will look to maintain their consistency as they had pulled off four wins on a trot before losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous game --largely due to single-handed effort from one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games), who have been scoring the bulk of runs, would look to maintain their prime form. Bowling has complemented Hyderabad's batsmen with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16 wickets) and young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (10 wickets). Siddharth Kaul has also been decent during the death overs.