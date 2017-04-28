 
IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs SRH: Punjab Win Toss, Elect To Bowl

Updated: 28 April 2017 19:49 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs SRH: Punjab Win Toss, Elect To Bowl
IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab in their previous match this season. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just 3 wins from 7 matches and are placed in fifth spot, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between KXIP vs SRH straight from Mohali, India.

19:46 IST: Here is a look at both the teams.

19:42 IST: Punjab win the toss and choose to field. There are 4 changes in their squad while there are two changes in the Sunrisers squad.  

19:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mohali!

Hyderabad have clashed with Punjab at their home ground on one occasion this season in which they secured a five-run win while defending a modest total of 159 runs.

KXIP will take solace in the fact that opener Hashim Amla is in good form and can take the attack to the opposition camp. KXIP scored a near 200 total (198) against the Mumbai Indians with Amla scoring a terrific hundred and skipper Glenn Maxwell also hitting some lusty blows. On the other side, openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games) have been scoring the bulk of runs for SRH and would look to maintain their form.
 

