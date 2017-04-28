IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs SRH: Punjab Win Toss, Elect To Bowl

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just 3 wins from 7 matches and are placed in fifth spot, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hyderabad have clashed with Punjab at their home ground on one occasion this season in which they secured a five-run win while defending a modest total of 159 runs.

KXIP will take solace in the fact that opener Hashim Amla is in good form and can take the attack to the opposition camp. KXIP scored a near 200 total (198) against the Mumbai Indians with Amla scoring a terrific hundred and skipper Glenn Maxwell also hitting some lusty blows. On the other side, openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games) have been scoring the bulk of runs for SRH and would look to maintain their form.

