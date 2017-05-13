 
IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs SRH: Hyderabad Look To Secure Play-Off Spot

Updated: 13 May 2017 14:51 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win to secure a place in the play-offs when they face Gujarat Lions, who are out of the reckoning and have nothing-to-lose.

IPL Live Score: Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions face David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 finds itself in such a situation where one team has qualified, with four others’ fates are to be decided, while three are already out of the running. Among the four hopefuls are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose match with already-out Gujarat Lions (GL) could be a difficult one to deal with, since the rivals are playing without any pressure. SRH however can’t afford to lose, with three other sides still fighting it out for the top slots. SRH have 15 points from 13 matches, leaving them on the edge of a very testing abyss, where their fortunes could teeter and fall over, or they could be back on solid ground. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between GL vs SRH straight from Kanpur, India

With this kind of a scenario, the defending champions will need both Orange Cap holder, skipper David Warner, and the Purple Cap wearing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as all the others, to get their act together and push hard for a decisive win. Easier said than done against Suresh Raina-led GL, who will be playing for a lot of hurt pride.

