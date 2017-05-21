IPL Fantasy League 2017, Final: Top Picks For RPS Vs MI Clash

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) meet again, the fourth time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, with the score reading 3-0 in Pune's favour. But a final can change things, as Mumbai would be hoping.

Top picks for the RPS vs MI match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Even RPS' Twitter handle says it is MS Dhoni's team. Evidently something has changed in the way Dhoni played the beginning of IPL 10 and how he is approaching the end. All the changes are for the good and Pune will really be looking to the veteran to make things happen.

Steve Smith: The captain had a testing time when he took over the reins of captaincy. Now he has led his side to their maiden IPL final. He would be extremely keen to make things happen and return home with the prize.

Washington Sundar: The kid with the snazzy name has suddenly become a star. The 17-year-old off-spinner had a telling spell against MI in Qualifier 1, but that only makes him a target for the Mumbai batsmen. Remains to be seen how the youngster takes to the challenge.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper has led his team superbly, but his own form has been up and down. He will be keen to make the most of his next opportunity and guide his side to another IPL title. His contribution will be vital for the Mumbai team getting a massive total.

Kieron Pollard: The giant West Indian is back. While may not have had the best of tournaments, going off the boil in the middle, he is a player you would discount only at your own peril. Always able to turn a match on his own, he'll be a major threat for RPS.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young fast bowler has suddenly become the key to the MI attack, along with Mitchell McClenaghan. The duo will be vital, especially in the death overs, and may be the difference between victory and defeat.