IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Knows How To Get Back To Good Form: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday asserted that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli knows how to get past bad form and come back with a bang. Kohli, who will be leading India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, had a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) as his team are placed last with only two wins in their kitty. Commenting on Kohli's bad run Sehwag said, "It (a bad patch) happens with every player. Even if you look at the great Sachin Tendulkar, he hasn't played the same (way) every year. Even your (media) questions keep changing time to time. When time changes, form also changes. The hallmark of a good player is who can come out of bad form and Virat knows very well how to come back into good form."

Kohli has only scored 250 runs in IPL 10 with an average of just 27-plus, his highest score being 64. Asked about Indian players who might be physically affected by playing in the IPL going into the 50-over Champions Trophy, Sehwag said that he doesn't think that the players will be tired.

Sehwag's team, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who defeated Mumbai Indians by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to keep their qualification chances alive, have a final hurdle to cross in form of Rising Pune Supergiant on May 14.

KXIP mentor Sehwag feels that Punjab's play-off chances in the IPL depend on other teams and that his team should maintain a healthy run-rate.

"Our qualification depends on other teams. If (Rising) Pune (Supergiant) lose and (Sunrisers) Hyderabad lose, or KKR (Kolkata Night Riders) lose then we have a chance to qualify. We have to maintain the run-rate and only then we can qualify," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)