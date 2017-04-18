IPL 2017, SRH Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be extremely pleased to finally be back to winning ways while Delhi Daredevils would not be too chuffed about letting go of a match with Kolkata Knight Riders that they should have won. Both teams would be stay in the first half of the IPL 2017 points table as the tournament approaches the business end.

When will SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The SRH vs DD match will be played on April 19.

Where will SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 SRH vs DD match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

How do I watch the SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The SRH vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.