IPL 2017: Preity Zinta And Ex-Boyfriend Ness Wadia Celebrate Kings XI Punjab Win Together

Preity Zinta and ex Ness Wadia celebrated Kings XI Punjab's win together © Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia. File pic/Mid-Day

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her ex-boyfriend Ness Wadia reportedly celebrated team Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match together.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia came face-to-face in the stadium during the match and were all smiles while interacting with each other after KXIP beat RCB.

Kings XI Punjab rode on a solid batting performance by Hashim Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell to thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share photos from the team's celebration. Take a look:

#Aboutlastnight #KxipvsRps #GlenMaxwellshow #ManoftheMatch #Natrajan #Veeru #VivoIPl2017 #Happiness #Indorerocks Ting 😘 A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

The stadium was buzzing in Indore last night ?? What a night ?????? Loved every moment of it ..... Indore rocks ?? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #Lionsdenkxip?? Ting?? A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia had ended their relationship in 2009. The duo dated for four years.

In 2014, however, Preity and Ness were involved in an ugly fall-out. Preity Zinta had filed a case against Ness Wadia and accused him of assaulting and molesting her. She also spoke publicly on her Facebook page about their relationship and the reason behind the police complaint.

Preity Zinta has registered a case against Ness Wadia for allegedly hurling abuses at her and pulling her hand while she was trying to leave during the IPL play-off between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 30, 2014.

Preity Zinta said in the FIR that she asked Ness Wadia to stop, but he threatened her instead. The actress then decided to leave the match mid-way and stood up from her seat, prompting Wadia to pull her hand and allegedly say, "You f **** g b***h, you have shown your class, f**k you f **k you." This allegedly happened in front of spectators who had come to watch the match.

Ness Wadia, however, was shocked by the allegations and termed them as "false and baseless".

"I am shocked at the complaint and the allegations made against me are totally false and baseless," Wadia had said in a statement then.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough, a Los Angeles-based financial consultant, in February 2016.

Gene Goodenough and Preity Zinta

Last seen in a guest appearance in Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Happy Ending', Preity Zinta will be next seen in 'Bhaiyyaji Superhitt' opposite Sunny Deol.