IPL 2017 Players' Auction to be Held in Bengaluru Next Month

Updated: 08 November 2016 19:26 IST

In the meet it was also decided that defending champions Hyderabad Sunrisers will host the opening ceremony and the final as per norms

Hyderabad Sunrisers will host the opening ceremony and the final as per norms. © AFP

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League players' auction for season 10, which will be the final edition under the existing 10-year contract, will be held in Bengaluru next month.

The IPL franchises' workshop will be organised in Dubai, decided the event's Governing Council in a meeting in New Delhi.

It was learnt that centres in Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will be allowed to hold matches in the 10th edition of the tournament that started in 2008 amid much fanfare.

The IPL matches scheduled in Maharashtra had to be shifted out last year after outrage over use of water to maintain stadiums even as the state reeled under severe drought.

The IPL governing council also discussed the operational issues pertaining to the cash-rich league. In the meet it was decided that defending champions Hyderabad Sunrisers will host the opening ceremony and the final as per norms.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur, Secretary Ajay Shirke, GC chairman Rajeev Shukla, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Jharkhand Cricket Association chief Amitabh Choudhary and Punjab Cricket Association President MP Pandove were present in the meeting.

