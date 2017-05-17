 
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Success Spurs Wild Celebrations Among Chennai Super Kings Fans

Updated: 17 May 2017 15:57 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's match-tilting innings against Mumbai Indians was celebrated like a win by CSK fans

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Success Spurs Wild Celebrations Among Chennai Super Kings Fans
MS Dhoni slammed a magnificent 26-ball 40 not out to help RPS enter the final. © Twitter BCCI

It was a deja vu moment for all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans as they to see their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in supreme form against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Dhoni slammed a magnificent 26-ball 40 not out to help Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) enter the final. Though Dhoni was playing in RPS colours, the enthusiastic and ecstatic CSK fans cheered every shot that came off their former captain's broad blade.

The fans also took to social media to express their happiness and lauded the match-winning knock by Dhoni. Most of the posts were about how well their captain had performed in the eight years he spent with CSK.

Dhoni spent eight seasons with CSK and guided the team to two back-to-back titles victories - 2010 and 2011. The franchise was barred for two years by the Justice Lodha Committee in 2015 and should be back in the fray in IPL 11.

 

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni slammed a magnificent 26-ball 40 not out.
  • MS Dhoni slammed five sixes in his knock.
  • MS Dhoni guided CSK to two IPL titles.
