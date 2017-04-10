 
IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 10 April 2017 16:48 IST

Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab face Shane Watson's Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2017 match in Indore.

Kings XI Punjab will look for their second straight win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab started off well by winning their first IPL 2017 match against Rising Pune Supergiant. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back after tasting defeat in their opening encounter against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by beating Delhi Daredevils in a thriller. The two Australian captains - Glenn Maxwell of KXIP and Shane Watson of RCB - would be keen to emerge winners at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday. While all sides make changes almost every match, teams normally do not change winning combinations. It would be surprising if there are any big changes, unless the RCB big guns are ready for actions.

When will KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 encounter between KXIP vs RCB will be played on April 10.

Where will KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs RCB match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday.

How do I watch the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs RCB IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

