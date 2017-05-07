 
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 07 May 2017 10:53 IST

How to Watch Punjab vs Gujarat IPL 2017 match. Read all about IPL live streaming online, live coverage and match action from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 7, 2017.

IPL 2017, KXIP Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell's Punjab take on Suresh Raina-led Gujarat on Sunday night. © BCCI

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions in Mohali on Sunday to keep their IPL 2017 play-off hopes alive. In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and 10 points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points. With their win against RCB, Punjab, who had reached the finals of the 2014 edition, have improved their chances of making it to the playoffs.

When will KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs GL match will be played on May 7.

Where will KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs GL match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

