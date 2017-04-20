IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Hits Maiden IPL Century

Hashim Amla hit a classy 58-ball 102 to lift the spirits of Kings XI Punjab against the Mumbai Indians in Indore on Thursday. The South African top order batsman just hammered the unsuspecting Mumbai bowlers to hit the second century of IPL 2017, Sanju Samson having hit the first one some days ago. Amla's maiden IPL century was dotted with eight fours and six sixes while his 83-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell (40) proved to be crucial for KXIP to reach 198/4 in 20 overs. Amla ended the innings on 104 not-out.

"It was really nice to get some runs. Nice to capitalise. Maxi came in and gave us some momentum in the middle overs. In T20s, you need to take high risks and high risks sometimes means high reward as well. The first two wickets we played in Indore were not as good as this one. Hopefully, 200-odd is enough. I hope so we win, it is a very good wicket. There is not much turn on offer," Amla said after the century.

Hashim Amla had been questioned regarding his form and also his ability to open the innings but his classy unbeaten ton has shut up all critics while congratulations have started pouring in for the South African on social media.

If you know the song sing it with me.. Hashim Hashim Hashim Hashim Hashim Hashim Hashim Amla....congrats legend @amlahash #104 — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) April 20, 2017

Hashim Aaaaaaaaamla What a player, what a champion! @amlahash @IPL — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 20, 2017

Last week Samson had hammered a brilliant 102 runs off 63 balls for the Delhi Daredevils which eventually helped them reach 205/4 against Rising Pune Supergiant. It was the right-handed batsman's maiden century in the Twenty20 format and his innings included eight beautiful boundaries and five huge sixes. The 22-year-old also has five half-centuries in the IPL.