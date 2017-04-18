 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Will AB de Villiers Miss Crucial Tie Against Gujarat Lions?

Updated: 18 April 2017 17:33 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers may be ruled of the very crucial match against Gujarat Lions.

IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Will AB de Villiers Miss Crucial Tie Against Gujarat Lions?
AB de Villiers may be ruled out due to injury against Gujarat © AFP

In what could be a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), their key import AB de Villiers tweeted before the important Indian Premier League (IPL) clash with Gujarat Lions that he was injured and had been ruled out of the match in Rajkot on Tuesday. Four hours before the game, the South African cricketer had gone on Twitter and said that he would not be playing because of injury. "Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !!" the South African wrote on Twitter. RCB are having a torrid time in the tournament with 4 losses in 5 games they have played so far.
However, he subsequently deleted the tweet.

ab de villiers tweet

After losing the first two games for the franchise, AB returned for the third, fourth and fifth games but he is the player the team needs throughout the league. On his comeback game, he smashed a 46-ball 89 against Kings XI Punjab but the team ended up losing the game. In the next two games for RCB, he scored 19 and 29.

If he does not play on Tuesday. AB would open up a spot for an overseas player to feature against Gujarat Lions and it will be interesting to see who takes his place for the important clash. Chris Gayle or Travis Head are the likely replacements.

RCB are already struggling with injury to Tymal Mills and also the iffy form of Shane Watson is posing a severe headache for the team management. Now, a lot will depend on RCB captain Virat Kohli, who would want to take it upon himself to shoulder the batting responsibilities along with Kedar Jadhav, who is also in-form player for the franchise.

 

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Indian Premier League 2017 Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers tweeted about his injury, later deleted
  • RCB have lost 4 games out of 5 in IPL season 10
  • RCB are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Scripts Dramatic MI Win After Samuel Badree's Hat-Trick
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Scripts Dramatic MI Win After Samuel Badree's Hat-Trick
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB vs MI Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB vs MI Clash
IPL 2017, RCB vs MI, Preview: Virat Kohli To Make First Appearance For Bengaluru In Crucial Tie With Mumbai
IPL 2017, RCB vs MI, Preview: Virat Kohli To Make First Appearance For Bengaluru In Crucial Tie With Mumbai
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.