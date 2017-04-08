IPL 2017 Fantasy League: Top 5 Picks For KXIP vs RPS Clash

The 10th edition has begun and already seen some superlative performances from the likes of Steve Smith, Imran Tahir, Yuvraj Singh and Chris Lynn. Besides the high-voltage action on-field, cricket fans around the world have the opportunity to get into the thick of things with the IPL Fantasy League. In the first match on Saturday, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant go head to head at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With so many big players to choose from, we give you some of the top picks that could give you the bragging rights over your friends.

Top 5 Picks for KXIP vs RPS match

Steve Smith: One of the best batsmen in the world currently, the Australian should be an automatic pick in most IPL Fantasy League. Smith is in the form of his life and seems to have taken a major liking to Indian pitches. The Aussie captain overshadowed Virat Kohli in the India-Australia Test series and was once again at it in Pune's win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night. One of the pluses with Smith is that not only can he score runs at a quick pelt but can also grind it out when the condition and situation demands it.

Ajinkya Rahane: Another very bankable batsmen, Rahane has been extremely consistent in the IPL. Unlike with Team India, Rahane bats at the top order for his team and showed his class in the match against Mumbai. In 95 IPL matches, Rahane has scored 2,675 runs at an average of 35.19 and a strike rate of 120.93.

Glenn Maxwell: If you are looking for a batsman who can get you points thanks to their crazy strike rate, then Maxwell is your man. The Australian right-hander might not put in consistent performances over the entirety of the tournament but on his day, he is one of the most destructive players going around in international cricket. So for your daily challenge, you could risk having a player like Maxwell, because on that day, they can get you some big points.

Axar Patel: A consistent performer, Axar has made his name in the IPL with some brilliant performances both with the bat and ball. Some of the key points being that he could get you points via his low economy rate and also through the number of wickets he takes, and he his handy with the bat too, so some extra points for you there as well.

Ben Stokes: The most expensive foreign cricketer to ply his trade in the IPL, it could come back to bite you if he not in your squad. Stokes can get you points with his performances with the bat and his exploits with the ball. A big hitter capable of getting big runs at super fast rate and a dangerous death bowler, who could pick up a string of wickets at the fag end. The Englishman is the sort of player that could give you the requisite points that make the difference. So leave him out of your IPL Fantasy League squad at your peril.

Injury Updates And Team News

Kings XI were dealt a blow in the run up to the IPL when senior batsman Murali Vijay was ruled of the competition due to an injury while according to section of the media, West Indian star Darren Sammy is yet to join the team.

For Pune, Faf du Plessis was a big omission from their first match, so it would be interesting to see if he gets a look-in. But with Pune looking quite a formidable unit as they are, it could be difficult for the South African to barge his way into this team.

Likely XI

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Bhatia, Adam Zampa, MS Dhoni (w), Ashok Dinda, Imran Tahir, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Eoin Morgan.