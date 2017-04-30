IPL 2017: Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of Tournament With Dislocated Shoulder

Australia all-rounder Andrew Tye has had a brilliant IPL so far by picking up 12 wickets in six matches in the tournament. Tye had also picked up his maiden IPL hat-trick and a five-wicket haul on his IPL debut and has been one of the key players of Gujarat Lions. But unfortunately, Tye's love-affair with IPL has come to a sudden halt as the player has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League with a dislocated shoulder. Tye sustained the injury on Saturday when he dived to stop a boundary at deep square leg during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

"Tye, who claimed a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul on his IPL debut, for Gujarat Lions this year, dislocated his left shoulder while fielding at the boundary during the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital," an official release said.

Tye said: "The shoulder popped out of the socket and remained out for a while. They put it back in at the hospital. The extent of the damage is still unknown. I will be flying home in the next couple of days to figure that out."

"And as for the recovery time, I am not too sure at the moment, but hopefully it's not too long."

While gutted that his dream run in the IPL has been cut short by the unfortunate injury, Tye expressed his gratitude to the team for giving him the opportunity to showcase his skills.

"Unfortunately this is the end of the tournament for me. As heartbreaking as it is, I have enjoyed my time here. The people at Gujarat Lions have looked after me well. The fans have been unbelievable," he said.

"The message of support and good wishes I have got from everyone have been overwhelming. All I can say is, thanks to the fans and the franchise for giving me this opportunity and hopefully I will be back in the IPL next year."

Expressing dismay at the loss, a Gujarat Lions spokesperson said: "Losing a match-winner like Andrew Tye is a huge blow to the team, especially at such a crucial juncture in the tournament.

"We, at Gujarat Lions, wish him a speedy recovery", the release added.

After waiting on the fringes for 34 matches, the Australian all-rounder returned with best bowling figures of 5-17, including a hat trick, in his first IPL game, against Rising Pune Supergiant.

(With PTI Inputs)