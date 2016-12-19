Indian Premier League 2017: Top Players Including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Retained By Franchises

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both been duly retained by their teams for the IPL 2017 season.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both been duly retained by their teams for the IPL 2017 season. © AFP

Top names like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among the list of 140 players, including 44 overseas players, to be retained by the eight franchises ahead of 2017 Indian Premier League season.

Among the players retained are all the big guns, which is no surprise. Rising Pune Supergiants have retained Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as Australian captain Steve Smith and South African Faf du Plessis.

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Bravo stay with Gujarat Lions.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a maximum of 20 players each. Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, as well as Harbhajan Singh are with Mumbai.

Indian cricket's current superstar Virat Kohli leads the RCB star-studded line-up, along with AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Starc.

Kolkata Knight Riders retained 14 players.

Notable among Dale Steyn (Gujarat Lions), who has been suffering injuries which have kept him out of action, while Mumbai have released Corey Anderson of New Zealand, among others.

According to a release from BCCI Honorary Secretary Ajay Shirke, the franchises have spent a total of 384.67 crores, while a combined purse of 143.33 crores remains.

The auction for the IPL 2017 is tentatively scheduled for February 4, 2017.