India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I Live Streaming: Just 49 days after lifting the prestigious ODI World Cup trophy, India will take on Sri Lanka in the first women's T20I match on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. The familiar faces - skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh - are there, but it cannot be forgotten that they are either in their 30s or moving fast to that mark. In that context, Indian think tank will watch the evolution of young batter G Kamalini and promising left-arm spinner Vaishanavi Sharma closely.

The 17-year-old Kamalini has shown her maturity across various stages for Tamil Nadu in the BCCI U23 T20 Trophy, then in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, and later in the Women's Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 1st Women's T20I LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I will take place on Sunday, December 21.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Women's T20I will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

