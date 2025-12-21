India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Updates: Tight bowling from India has helped the side keep Sri Lanka in check. Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first Women's T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam tonight. This is the first assignment for the host team after lifting its maiden ODI World Cup trophy in November this year. With this match, India's quest for the T20 Word Cup 2026 also begins. The World Cup-winning stars like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma will be taking the centre stage in today's match. (Live Scorecard)