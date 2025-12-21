Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 1st T20I: India Keep SL Under Pressure
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Cricket Updates, 1st T20I: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Scorecard Updates© AFP
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Updates: Tight bowling from India has helped the side keep Sri Lanka in check. Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first Women's T20I of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam tonight. This is the first assignment for the host team after lifting its maiden ODI World Cup trophy in November this year. With this match, India's quest for the T20 Word Cup 2026 also begins. The World Cup-winning stars like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma will be taking the centre stage in today's match. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, Sri Lanka Women in India, 5 T20I Series, 2025, Dec 21, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-W
SL-W
64/2 (11.1)
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
India Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.73
Batsman
Vishmi Gunarathne
16* (24)
Harshitha Samarawickrama
12 (8)
Bowler
Sree Charani
9/0 (1.1)
Amanjot Kaur
8/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
India Women Sri Lanka Women Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues Chamari Atapattu India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2025, India Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
IND vs SL, 1st Women's T20I, Live Updates
1 run.
Four!
Fuller than a length, on the middle and leg. Vishmi Gunarathne clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Amanjot Kaur gets the ball.
Floated full, on off. Vishmi Gunarathne turns it toward short mid-wicket and takes one.
Floated on a length, just outside off. Vishmi Gunarathne tries to reverse sweep but fails to connect.
On a length, on the leg. Harshitha Samarawickrama sweeps it hard toward fine leg for a single.
FOUR! PUT AWAY! Tossed up on the middle and leg. Harshitha Samarawickrama sits low and sweeps it hard toward the deep backward square leg region for a cracking boundary.
Tossed up on off. Harshitha Samarawickrama blocks it down the pitch.
DRINKS BREAK! After a steady start, Sri Lanka Women have lost the wickets of Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera, while Vishmi Gunarathne is struggling to find her rhythm. India Women have been outstanding with both the ball and in the field, maintaining relentless pressure. Sri Lanka Women will be hoping to push past the 150 mark at the very least. Also, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the new batter for Sri Lanka Women.
OUT! CAUGHT! Deepti Sharma strikes! Off-break, tosses it on a length, on off. Hasini Perera brings out the reverse sweep and hits it straight to Kranti Gaud at the short third region, who makes no mistake. The pressure was building on Perera, and she succumbed. Sri Lanka Women are two down.
DROPPED! Tossed up full on off. Hasini Perera looks to sweep but gets the top edge toward short fine leg. Sree Charani there puts down a simple chance. Single taken.
Tossed up full, on off. Vishmi Gunarathne uses her feet and pushes it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder for a single.
Low full toss at the pad. Hasini Perera swipes it hard toward deep backward square leg for just a single.
Tossed up full, on the middle and leg. Vishmi Gunarathne sweeps it toward long leg for a single.
Looped up full, on off. Vishmi Gunarathne shimmies down and drills it toward long-off. Deepti Sharma puts the dive and saves two.
Floated full, on off. Hasini Perera slogs it toward the deep mid-wicket region. Good sliding dive from Amanjot Kaur near the ropes and keeps it to one.
Tad short, just outside off. Hasini Perera makes room and cuts it through the gap at cover point. Deepti Sharma chases behind it and stops it just inside the boundary. Saves a run. Three taken.
Looped up full, on the leg. Hasini Perera uses her feet, looking to flick, but misses and wears on the pad.
Flatter and quicker outside off. Hasini Perera looks to cut but misses.