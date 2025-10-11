Yashasvi Jaiswal had a poor outing on Saturday during India's ongoing second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Resuming at the score of 173, the southpaw could add only two runs to his tally before losing his wicket to a run-out. The dismissal came in the second over of the day. Jaiswal drove a Jayden Seales delivery to the fielder at mid-off and ran for a quick single. Shubman Gill, the batter at the other end, denied the run, sensing a possible risk. Jaiswal spotted that late and failed to return to the striker's end in time. West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach received a throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and cleaned up the bails in time.

While analyzing the dismissal, former India captain Anil Kumble said that it was the fault of Jaiswal. "It was Yashasvi Jaiswal's fault," said Kumble on Star Spots at Lunch. "He wouldn't have made it even to the non-striker's end because it went straight to the mid-off fielder. There was absolutely no chance. The only doubt was whether the keeper had full control of the ball when the bails came off. But the umpire didn't even refer it to the third umpire, and that to me was a bit of a surprise."

"His approach today was slightly different. I thought he would go back to his yesterday morning's first session mindset, but he continued from where he left off last evening. That to me was a bit of a surprise. He was set for a long, long innings."

Former West Indies opener Daren Ganga felt otherwise. According to him, both Jaiswal and Gill were responsible for the dismissal.

"As a batter, sometimes when you're on the move after playing a shot, you feel like you can make it. That was the case with Jaiswal - he felt he was already in motion and could get to the other end," said Ganga. "But when I look back at the replay, I felt it was 50-50. It's a risk he shouldn't have taken, especially being well set at the start of a new day."

Jaiswal turned out to be the top-scorer as India declared their innings at 518 for 5. Captain Shubman Gill also helped the team's cause with an unbeaten 129-run knock.