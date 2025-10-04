Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has predicted a new role for wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel in future games for Team India. Irfan's remarks came after Jurel stunned everyone with his brilliant century against the West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Ahmedabad. The young wicketkeeper-batter played a knock of 125 runs and helped India reach 448/5 at stumps, with a massive lead of 286 runs. It was Jurel's maiden ton for India in the longest format, and he brought it up in 190 deliveries.

After Jurel's knock, Irfan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that Jurel is slowly sealing his spot in the team as a pure batter.

"Dhruv Jurel putting his case strong going forward to play as a pure batter," he wrote.

Dhruv jurel putting his case strong going forward to play as a pure batter. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2025

It is worth noting that India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket is Rishabh Pant, who missed the ongoing series against the West Indies due to an injury. In Pant's absence, Jurel was given the duty of keeping wickets.

India reached 448/5 at stumps in response to the West Indies' first-innings total of 162. Jadeja, on 104, was batting alongside fellow left-hander Washington Sundar, who was on nine at the close of play.

During the match, Jurel did an army salute after reaching his half-century, and after reaching his century, the youngster came up with a special celebration as a tribute to the Indian Army and his father, who is a Kargil War veteran.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army. I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very different, and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect, and whatever I do in the future will be for them."

"I would like to dedicate this to them (the Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely-what it's like-and I remain very fascinated by those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve it," he said further.