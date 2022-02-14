The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against West Indies. India and West Indies will lock horns in the T20I series at the Eden Gardens Kolkata from February 16.

"The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match," CAB said in a statement.

The CAB has again requested the BCCI to reconsider and allow spectators for the remaining matches.

"CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board," stated further.

India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

