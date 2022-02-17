Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday. The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far. After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, February 18.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at the at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)