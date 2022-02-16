Having swept the three-match ODI series 3-0, India will now aim to bolster their T20 credentials when they take on the West Indies in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Last year, India failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. With about eight months to go for the next edition of the tournament, this time in Australia, India have handful of games to figure out their best possible side to pose a threat to the likes of England, Australia and New Zealand. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be keen to try out different options in this series against the West Indies.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, February 16.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at the at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

