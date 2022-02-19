With the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year in Australia, the Indian cricket team has already started the process of getting the right composition, especially in the batting department. In the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, the management made a few notable changes to the batting order of certain players. In the first T20I, Rishabh Pant came out to bat at no.4 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. However, the tables were turned in the second match, with Pant and Suryakumar exchanging slots.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has shared his views on the change in batting order of the two players.

While pointing out that Suryakumar plays well against the spinners, Nehra said that the team management made the right choice by sending him up the order instead of Pant.

"You are talking about a player like Suryakumar Yadav, who is a good player of spin bowling. So, it was good to see that he was sent at no.4. He got out but that is a different thing," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Expressing his views on Pant, Nehra said the youngster needs more time to polish his skills of building the innings, adding that the lesser balls he faces, the better it is for the team.

"The lesser over Rishabh Pant gets, because of the kind of the innings he played, which we all saw -- the kind of strokes he plays, with one hand as well -- so, the lesser overs he gets, the better it is. I won't talk about his ability to hit, which we have been doing for the past two-three years. But it will take more time for him to build the innings. So, a position lower down the order is better for him, or you can keep him up the order. For now, he is not someone who will get stuck in the middle," he added.

Pant scored an unbeaten 28-ball 52 as India defeated West Indies by 8 runs in the second T20I.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the third and final T20I to be played on Sunday.

The BCCI on Saturday announced that Pant and Virat Kohli will miss the third match, as well as the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the apex body also named Rohit Sharma as the skipper for the two-match Test series against the Lankans.