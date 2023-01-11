After wrapping up the year 2022 with a century to his name, Virat Kohli began the year 2023 with another century, scoring in back-to-back one-day internationals. After scoring notched up his 45th ODI hundred, in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, he caught up with Suryakumar Yadav for a post-match interview. Before beginning the Q&A with Kohli, Suryakumar expressed his gratitude as he got the opportunity to interview the legendary Indian batter on this precious occasion.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Suryakumar mentioned how Kohli started off the new year from where he had left off in 2022. Not too long ago, it was Kohli who had interviewed Suryakumar and now the tables had turned.

"Asia Cup mein aapne mera interview liya tha. Naye saal mein, merko opportunity mil raha hai aapka interview lene ka. Thank you, jo bhi mujhe ye opportunity diya (You had interviewed me in the Asia Cup and in this new year, I am getting the opportunity to interview you. Thank you to whosoever gave me this opportunity)," Suryakumar said in the video.

Further in the video, Kohli also opened up on his lean patch, suggesting he found his love for the game again after he returned from a break ahead of the Asia Cup last year.

"When I came back relaxed for the Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice. I started enjoying training again. Which is how I have always played my cricket. What I will say is that if you feel a little bit of desperation, always take two steps back, rather than pushing more and more. Because then things will start to go away from you," said Kohli.

In the first ODI of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka, Kohli attained new heights in his cricketing career, having scored his 45th ODI ton. It was also the 20th ODI ton for the 33-year-old batter, matching Sachin Tendulkar's record.

