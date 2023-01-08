India batter Suryakumar Yadav has made the T20 cricket world his own. Despite making a debut after turning 30, Suryakumar has gone on to break some of the biggest records in the format and he is only getting better with time. Seeing Surya excel in the shortest format as an attacking batter who can score runs all across the park, many experts wonder what exactly transpires between him and head coach Rahul Dravid. After the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, Harsha Bhogle asked that very question to Surya, sending the batter into laughter riot.

There's no denying that Dravid's style of play was quite different to that of Suryakumar's. Hence, Bhogle couldn't resist asking what kind of conversations the two have.

Harsha Bhogle:"Given the way you bat, I would love to know your conversations with Rahul Dravid."

Suryakumar Yadav:"(After breaking into laughter for a few seconds) He just let's me enjoy myself, whatever I am doing, whatever situation I go in, he just tells me, just enjoy yourself, just express yourself and try to be the game-changer on the given day."

Suryakumar and Dravid even got together for an interview after the conclusion of the 3rd T20I. In the video of the interview shared by the BCCI, Dravid even joked that Suryakumar wouldn't have seen him bat during his childhood, considering the way he bats nowadays.

"I have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid, didn't watch me bat. And I hope you did. Surya, exceptional. Just the form you have been in. Every time, I think I haven't seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better," said Dravid.

Responding to the comment, Surya said: "I did", before the India head coach continued saying: "I hope you didn't, I am sure you didn't".

With his 3rd T20I century, Suryakumar played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the 2nd T20I. In the process, the hosts won the series 2-1.

