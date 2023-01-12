India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Stand and deliver stuff! Back of a length angling into off. Nuwanidu Fernando stands tall in his crease and lifts it with a straight blade over mid on for a boundary.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls another bouncer, this time on middle and leg. Nuwanidu Fernando sets up to pull it but then lets it go.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good sharp bouncer from Siraj! Bangs it short and angles it on off. Nuwanidu Fernando does well to sway away from the line of the ball at the last moment.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into off at 136.4 kph. Nuwanidu Fernando tries to nudge it towards the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angles a length delivery on middle. Mendis works it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Just short of good length, pitches outside off. It is an off-cutter and it comes back in with some good bounce as Mendis makes a bold call to leave it.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Mendis makes a late decision to leave it but the ball hits the outer half of his blade and runs towards third man as Mendis retains the strike with a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! Overpitched delivery at 128 clicks. Easy pickings for Mendis as he leans forward and creams it through covers for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and gets his line a bit straighter on middle. Mendis blocks it onto the turf calmly.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Mendis defends it right under his eyes.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off again. Mendis initially sets up to cut it but then lets it go.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pandya starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. A harmless delivery and Mendis leaves it alone.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Nopes, not this time. On a length and angling into middle and leg. Nuwanidu Fernando goes for the flick shot but misses it again and gets hit high on the pads.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack as the first change.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires it full but ends up drifting down the leg side. Nuwanidu Fernando tries to glance it but misses. Will the extra ball fetch him another wicket?
7.5 overs (1 Run) Finds the outside edge this time! Lands it on a good length, close to off. Mendis tries to defend it but gets a thick outside edge to third man where the fielder cuts it off and keeps it to just a single.
Did you know? Mohammed Siraj has picked the most number of ODI wickets in Powerplay 1 since 2022. Loves using the new ball.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off at 135.1 kph. Mendis leaves it alone this time.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off at 135.7 kph. Mendis dabs it towards the off side with utmost control.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Angles a length delivery on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando works it wide of mid on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Serves a fullish delivery on off. Nuwanidu Fernando drives it comfortably to mid off.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just like the openers, Kusal Mendis is also off the mark with a boundary! Shami angles a length delivery on the pads. Mendis tucks it and the ball races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Mendis lets it go again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, lovely delivery! Lands it on a good length and outside off. The ball comes in with the angle first and then seams away after pitching as Mendis leaves it alone.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando works it to fine leg for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gentle push and it has raced away to the fence. Shami delivers it on a length, around middle, Nuwanidu Fernando goes back inside the crease and shows it the full face of his bat. It comes off from the sweet spot and scoots past mid on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Nuwanidu Fernando blocks it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mohammed Siraj strikes again with the new ball and gets rid of Avishka Fernando who was looking quite good in the middle. He is pumped up and rightly so, this is a big blow to Sri Lanka. Siraj lands this on a good length with a scrambled seam, around off at 141 kph. It seams back in a bit and Avishka Fernando tries to punch from the back foot. However, all he manages to get is an inside edge on this delivery and the ball knocks over the stumps. That extra ball has worked in India's favour!
Kusal Mendis walks in next, at number 3.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Serves a fullish delivery that drifts down the leg side. Avishka Fernando tries to flick it but misses.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish length and outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando throws his blade at it and the ball goes off the outside half towards third man for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Nuwanidu Fernando pushes it to the point fielder this time.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando dabs it right of the first slip fielder. Kohli there runs across to his right, dives and stops it. Not only that he even fires a direct hit at the batter's end. Excellent commitment by the former skipper!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angles a length delivery on middle at 134.5 kph. Nuwanidu Fernando fends it towards the leg side calmly.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj with a length delivery, outside off. The ball is not swinging now and Nuwanidu Fernando lets it go easily.
