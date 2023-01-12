India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Extra bounce from a shortish length around off, Kasun fends it away, down towards third man, and picks up a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Fuller in length and around off, Kasun stays back to drive but fails to connect.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length around off, angling in, Dunith stays back and steers it down to third man for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, eased down to third man for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Bumper around off, Rajitha leans back and lets it be.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, steered down to deep point for a run.
Kasun Rajitha is the next man in.
33.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A splendid catch from Axar Patel this time. Back of a length outside off, at 144.3 kph, Chamika Karunaratne camps back to smash it square of the wicket on the off side but does so aerially towards backward point. Axar Patel is ready to dive and he completes a superb catch with a full stretch. Great anticipation. A brief period of resistance is over and Sri Lanka are now 8 down.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Bumper around off, at 139.5 kph, Chamika Karunaratne ducks immediately.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Chamika clips it off his pads and it goes on one bounce to the man at leg slip.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, played down from the back foot to backward point.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Makes good use of the Free Hit! Width there outside off, short in length, Chamika reaches out and smashes it over covers.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Chamika defends it to the off side. Looks for a run but slips in the process and returns. The siren goes off, it's a no ball for overstepping...
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly done! Back of a length, around off at 143.1 clicks, Chamika Karunaratne camps back and punches it with great timing through covers.
32.6 overs (3 Runs) Fuller in length and outside off, Chamika Karunaratne lofts it through the line and it flies from the toe end of his bat. Clears mid off and they get three runs.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Chamika hops and defends it down.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A gentle outswinger outside off, on a length, Chamika pushes inside the line and misses.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Terrific delivery. Shami goes short around off and it shoots off the surface. Karunaratne is on his toes as he tries to fend it away. Takes a blow on his gloves this time.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short and wide outside off, Chamika allows it through to the keeper.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a fuller length outside off, Dunith Wellalage opens the face of his bat and guides it to deep point for a single.
Mohammad Shami is back on. Four overs for 21 runs so far.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Another shortish delivery, sharp and outside off, Chamika again looks away as he makes a leave by crouching.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fast and furious! Umran Malik bangs it in short, well-directed at the batter, Chamika Karunaratne takes his eyes off the delivery as he tries to duck. Ends up taking a blow on his body.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off, punched off the back foot to cover-point.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Digs it in short, around middle and leg, Chamika Karunaratne helps it on its way down to fine leg. The ball races away and beats the diving effort of Kuldeep Yadav near the fence.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Short again, wide outside off, but inside the tram line, Chamika Karunaratne makes a leave.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery at 141 kph, short and on off, Chamika goes on the back foot and defends it near the surface on the off side.
Drinks break. What a turnaround this has been! Sri Lanka were going nicely till the last Drinks break but after that, they completely lost their way. Kuldeep Yadav ran through the middle order with his crafty spin bowling and Axar too supported him well as the Lankans now are seven down and are looking completely down the barrel. Dunith Wellalage and Chamika Karunaratne can bat though and Sri Lanka need a special effort from them to get anywhere close to a competitive total on this very good batting deck. On the other hand, India would be looking to wrap things up quickly here.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Floated googly around off, Dunith walks forward and hits it from the bottom half of his bat. It goes on one bounce to the bowler.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Chamika Karunaratne goes back and cuts it to deep point for a run.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it on middle. The ball turns down and beats the attempted flick shot from Chamika. There is a muted appeal for an lbw but nothing doing.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and around off, Chamika defends it on the leg side.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off, Dunith gets back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run. Chamika Karunaratne looks for another run but is sent back.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, a low full toss on off, Dunith Wellalage drives it to covers.
