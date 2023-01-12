India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off over 141 clicks again and Chamika Karunaratne dabs it towards the off side. Just 2 from the over!
29.5 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery and outside off at 142.6 kph. Dunith Wellalage drives it to deep cover for a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and angling into middle and leg at 141.5 kph. Dunith Wellalage tucks it towards the leg side.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off at 139.3 kph. Dunith Wellalage rides the bounce and blocks it out.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it with soft hands towards mid off and takes a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery and outside off at 151.8 kph. Chamika Karunaratne leaves it alone.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it a bit flatter and quicker on off. Dunith Wellalage goes back and blocks it calmly.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket and bowls it fuller on off. Dunith Wellalage defends it off the front foot.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Turning away from off and on the shorter side again. Dunith Wellalage cuts it to the backward point fielder.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by the young man! Touch shorter and around off. Dunith Wellalage waits for it and just guides it through backward point for a boundary.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again on middle. Dunith Wellalage presses forward to defend it.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle at 81.2 kph. Dunith Wellalage pushes it towards the off side.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and outside off. Chamika Karunaratne drives it off the bottom of his blade to mid on.
Chamika Karunaratne is in next as Sri Lanka continue to go down like ninepins.
27.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wanindu Hasaranga's handy little cameo comes to an end! Great bowling change this from Hardik Pandya as Malik strikes in his first over of the second spell. This is a tad short and outside off at 145.3 kph. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to punch it but does so off the outside half of his blade. He hits it straight to the point region where Axar Patel takes a sharp catch. Sri Lanka sink further and they would need a miracle from hereon to get to a competitive total on this pitch.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Dunith Wellalage clips it to deep mid-wicket and looks for a second run but settles for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga cuts it crisply to sweeper cover for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Just short of good length and around off. Dunith Wellalage chops it to the right of the point fielder. The fielder dives and stops it but the batters take a single. 150 comes up!
27.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off his second spell with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Dunith Wellalage dabs it towards the point fielder.
Rohit Sharma is currently off the field and Hardik Pandya is leading the team at the moment. Will his choice to bring back Umran Malik work?
26.6 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter and around off. Wanindu Hasaranga goes back and punches it to the cover-point fielder. 14 from the over!
26.5 overs (0 Run) Comes 'round the wicket and angles it on middle. Wanindu Hasaranga blocks it from his crease.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Touch shorter and quicker again, around off. Wanindu Hasaranga goes deep in his crease and plays it late as he guides it through the gully region for a boundary. Wanindu Hasaranga has successfully managed to disturb Kuldeep's rhythm here.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker and on off. Wanindu Hasaranga drives it to covers. 'Time le, time le, jaldi mat kar!' screams KL Rahul from behind the stumps, which means don't rush.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav overcompensates and pays the price! Shortish length, on off. Wanindu Hasaranga rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
26.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Looks like Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to take on the bowling here! Tossed up, around off. Wanindu Hasaranga dances down the track and tonks it over long off for a maximum.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and around off. Wanindu Hasaranga leans forward and drives it to deep point for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Touch slower and around off. Dunith Wellalage pushes it with soft hands towards the off side for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker again from Patel. On middle. Dunith Wellalage tucks it to the leg side.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace. He bowls it quicker this time on off. Dunith Wellalage goes back and fends it behind square on the off side.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Dunith Wellalage blocks it off the front foot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker and fuller on middle. Dunith Wellalage defends it towards the leg side.
