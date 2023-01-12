India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away. This boundary has come against the run of play. Short and around off, Wanindu Hasaranga goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Dunith Wellalage drives it through covers for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and fuller, forced down to long off for one.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, around middle, Dunith goes back and helps it to square leg for a single.
Dunith Wellalage is the next man in.
24.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav is bowling like a man possessed and Sri Lanka are completely clueless about his magic. Yadav lets out a wrong 'un this time, landing full and drifting around middle. Charith Asalanka leans forward to flick it across the line but closes the face of his bat early. It turns in his hands also and the ball tamely pops out back to the bowler. Kuldeep Yadav accepts the return catch gleefully and now has three wickets in the game.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, defended back.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Wanindu Hasaranga gets forward and defends it off the inner edge to short mid-wicket.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Wanindu goes back to cut but finds point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed off the front foot to covers.
23.3 overs (0 Run) The batter has just blocked that from his crease. It took the inside edge and struck him on the pads.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Wanindu Hasaranga cuts but fails to beat the diving cover fielder.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched down to long on for a run.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Wanindu Hasaranga goes on the back foot in defense.
Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to the middle now.
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! SOUND OF TIMBER! This is a huge blow to Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav is sending a reminder that he is too good to be left out of the Playing XI. Smart bowling. Yadav sends it across a bit flatter through the air, around leg and on a fuller length, Dasun Shanaka goes down and across to sweep, he went a little too across, and then fails to connect with his attempted shot. The leg stump is disturbed and the crowd roars. Sri Lanka are on the mat now. The replays show that it clipped the pads of the batter before going onto the stumps and perhaps a leg slip in place could have played in Shanaka's mind.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Extra air on this delivery, full and on middle, Charith drives it down to long off for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Floated and on middle, Dasun drops it with soft hands to cover-point for a run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, punched to deep cover for a run.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to covers.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Charith Asalanka defends it with soft hands towards the off side for a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) That is defended solidly off the front foot.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off, cut to deep cover for two runs.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter arm ball on off, defended.
Dasun Shanaka walks out to the middle now.
21.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Young Nuwanidu Fernando has just discovered how cruel the world can be! A terrible way to get out. Flighted delivery, full and on middle, Fernando uses his feet and flicks it towards mid-wicket. Shubman Gill manning that region puts in a dive to attempt for the catch but it falls just short. Nuwanidu Fernando has set off for a run and Charith Asalanka also takes a start but then waits for the fielder to complete his theatrics. He, then, realizes that Gill has stopped the ball and immediately tries to send his partner back. Meanwhile, Nuwanidu Fernando has reached a point of no return and is run out. A sad end to a promising knock.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Put down? Quicker and shorter on off, Charith Asalanka goes back to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It brushes the gloves of the keeper and dies down in front of the slip fielder. He tries his best to catch it on the rebound but the ball slips away.
20.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY ON DEBUT FOR FERNANDO! Flighted and around middle and leg, Nuwanidu Fernando goes down and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. He becomes the sixth Sri Lankan to score a fifty or more on his ODI debut.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind, not given. KL Rahul looks interested for a while and then shakes his head when asked for the DRS by Rohit Sharma. Not given a wide so maybe it touched the pads of the batter. Down the leg side, turning further away, Nuwanidu Fernando tries to flick but misses.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floated one, too full and down the leg side, Charith Asalanka clips it behind square leg for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Short on off, turning away, Asalanka cuts but finds point.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on middle, Charith defends it from the crease.
