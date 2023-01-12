India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Charith Asalanka drives it to long on for a single.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the edge this time but it is a boundary for Charith Asalanka! Touch shorter and on off. Charith Asalanka tries to push it towards the leg side but the ball goes straight with the arm and catches the outside edge of the blade. It runs away towards the third man fence for a boundary.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Touch slower and shorter too. Bit of a turn away from the batter and Charith Asalanka defends it back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On off and flatter. Charith Asalanka defends it off the front foot.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando again uses his feet and knocks it to long on for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Gives this one a bit more air, on off. Nuwanidu Fernando gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter and turning away a bit, on off. Nuwanidu Fernando goes back and defends it.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy delivery on off. Charith Asalanka fends it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Nuwanidu Fernando uses his feet again. This is on middle and Nuwanidu Fernando drives it easily to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller and on leg. Charith Asalanka tucks it towards square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Nuwanidu Fernando shimmies down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, helped to square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around leg, skidding down, Fernando tries to flick but misses. A mild appeal for an lbw dies down quickly. Missing leg.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Charith Asalanka drives it to long on for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Charith Asalanka drives it back to the bowler.
Charith Asalanka walks in next.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Dhananjaya de Silva departs for a golden duck! Axar Patel now strikes with his second delivery and does the trick with an arm ball. He bowls it on middle at 88.3 kph and the ball comes in with the angle. Dhananjaya de Silva tries to drive it but misses as the ball brushes his pads and deflects onto the stumps. Pressure on Sri Lanka now and they need to rebuild here!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, driven through cover-point for a single.
Dhananjaya de Silva is the new batter, at number 4. It's important for Sri Lanka to not lose their way in the middle overs. Axar Patel also comes into the attack now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first over and this is what he can do! A genuine wicket-taker and he has broken a very fruitful 73-run stand here for Sri Lanka! Yadav lands it just short of full length on middle at 87.1 kph. Mendis pushes forward to defend but it is a googly and turns away a hint to hit his back leg. Yadav appeals and the umpire raises his finger. However, Mendis decides to take the DRS. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat here. The Ball Tracking shows it's the umpire's call on hitting the wickets. So, the original decision stays and Mendis walks back shaking his head.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it quicker and on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando punches it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Bit more air and fuller on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando tucks it towards the leg side again.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Nice loopy delivery on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando fends it off the front foot towards the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and quicker on middle. Mendis goes back and works it to square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav starts off with a tossed-up delivery on off. Nuwanidu Fernando knocks it to long on for a single. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
A huge roar from the crowd as India finally decide to use a spinner. Here comes Kuldeep Yadav. A slip for him.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Angles a length delivery on middle. Nuwanidu Fernando clips it to fine leg for a single. 11 from the over, a good one for Sri Lanka.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice timing again! On a length, on off. Nuwanidu Fernando punches it through covers and gets two runs as the fielder in the deep cuts it off.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off. Mendis steers it to third man for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb shot! Malik goes short again. However, it sets up at a good height on middle. Mendis gets into his position early and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls a shortish delivery again, on middle. This time it hurries the batter a bit and he just about manages to guide it to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off at 138.3 kph. Nuwanidu Fernando sways away from the line of the ball easily.
