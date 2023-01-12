India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Pitches it up and outside off, Mendis presses forward and drives it to the right of sweeper cover. Axar Patel runs across to his right but it's to his wrong side. By the time, he picks it up with his left hand, the batters get the chance to complete the second run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Kusal defends it from the outer part of his blade to cover-point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Fernando uses his height to get on top of the bounce and guides it down to third man for a run.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and angling down the leg side, Nuwanidu flicks it firmly to deep backward square leg for a run. Suryakumar Yadav (sub) in the deep experiences some bad bounce and fumbles, allowing the batters to pinch the second run as well.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in around off, fuller in length, Nuwanidu Fernando gets behind the line and defends it down.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, at 135.6 kph, Nuwanidu Fernando gets forward with a straight bat and pushes it gently off the outer edge to point.
Will Hardik Pandya continue? Yes, he is ready to bowl his fourth over.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Mendis again plays square of the wicket on the off side. This time it's stopped with a dive at backward point.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Lands it on a good length, close to off, Mendis goes back and forces it down to deep backward point for a couple of runs. Kusal was a bit late in turning for the second run but completed it with ease in the end.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! At 140.7 clicks, Umran gets a length ball to straighten off the seam outside off, Mendis is squared up a shade as he is beaten on the outside edge.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Full in length on middle, it's clipped through mid-wicket for an easy couple.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Spears it very full and on off, at 139.5 kph, Mendis drives it down to mid off.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, angling in at 139.2 kph, Fernando helps it in front of square leg for a single. The 50-run stand comes up.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Fuller and on middle, skidding off the surface, Nuwanidu Fernando tries to flick but closes the face early. It flies down to third man off the leading edge and they cross.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, played down to third man for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, easily worked through square leg for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and opens the face of his bat late. He drives it past the diving backward point fielder for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way wide outside off, shaping further away, Mendis makes an easy leave.
12.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, on a length and holding its line, Mendis offers no shot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around leg, Nuwanidu flicks it behind square leg and takes a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Mendis goes on his toes and taps it down to backward point. Expensive start from Umran.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Wrong line and punished. Short in length and wide outside off, Kusal rocks back and slaps it through backward point for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Nuwanidu flicks it through square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard. Nuwanidu Fernando is showing no fear against the pace of Umran Malik. Short in length and outside off, the debutant throws his hands at it and edges it over first slip for a boundary. Kolkata is not a good place to show ordinary football skills.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great timing and placement. It's on a good length and outside off, Nuwanidu Fernando stays back and steers it through backward point. Mohammad Shami runs across to his right from third man and tries to boot it out but fails.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Umran Malik comes into the attack and clocks 134.1 kph for his warm-up delivery. Shortish and on off, Kusal punches it through cover-point for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, shaping away with some extra bounce, Nuwanidu Fernando offers no shot.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Gets away with a poor delivery. Short in length and wide outside off, Mendis rocks back and cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Nuwanidu flicks again, this time in front of square on the leg side and scampers across to the other end.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another fine shot from the debutant. A touch short in length, around middle and leg, Nuwanidu Fernando uses his wrists to flick and does so late to place it down to fine leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) The line goes straight and Mendis eases it in the gap at deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Hardik! Delivers it on a good length around off and gets some extra zip off the surface. Kusal Mendis stays back to defend with an angled bat but it whistles past the edge.
