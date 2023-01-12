India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Nuwanidu punches off the back foot and it goes off the outer half to third man. A single to close the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, angling in and straightening a touch, Nuwanidu Fernando covers the line and blocks it back.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a bit short and around off, Nuwanidu plays late and dabs it down to backward point.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Nuwanidu Fernando tries to glance but misses.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Waited for 10 balls but now Nuwanidu Fernando has opened his account in international cricket. A touch short and around off, Nuwanidu stays back and cracks it down in front of point as the ball bounces over the in-ring fielder and races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly wide outside off, further moving away, Nuwanidu leaves it alone.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect line and length. A touch short and close to off, shaping away off the seam, Nuwanidu Fernando withdraws his bat at the last moment.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Avishka takes a stride forward and pushes it defensively to mid off. 12 from the over!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, shaping in, Avishka cuts off the back foot but it goes on one bounce to backward point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full in length and outside off, Avishka allows it through.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hat-trick of boundaries. Mohammed Siraj is struggling with his line at the moment. It's around middle and leg, angling down, Avishka Fernando flicks it up with a strong bottom hand and lifts it over mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another streaky boundary for Avishka Fernando. Width there outside off, on a length and shaping away, Avishka throws his bat at it and edges it past second slip for a boundary. The fielder at third man hardly got any time to react.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mohammed Siraj drifts down the leg side, fuller in length, Avishka Fernando picks it off his pads and whips it over square leg for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, it's defended off the back foot.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Extra bounce and movement, outside off, Avishka chases it and runs it down to third man for a run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and angling down the leg side, Nuwanidu gets a gentle tickle behind this one and it races down to fine leg. They cross and it's given as a leg bye. Nuwanidu Fernando will have to wait for his first run in international cricket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Better from the debutant this time. Full and just outside off, Nuwanidu takes a step forward to cover the line and shoulders arms.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat! Even fuller and closer to off, Nuwanidu Fernando's front foot goes nowhere as he tries to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery. Much fuller and outside off, nipping away, Nuwanidu Fernando feels for it inside the line and misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full around off and delivers an inswinger this time. Avishka Fernando helps it out from the inner half to square leg.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj is bowling probing lines. Serves it on a fuller length outside off, shaping away, Avishka presses forward and makes a leave.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another outswinger, around off and nipping away, Avishka defends it from the back foot.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off, Avishka Fernando goes on the back foot and punches it in the gap at extra cover for a couple of runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Close to off, on a fuller length at 129.2 kph, there is a hint of outswing as Avishka defends it with an angled bat.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj delivers it on a fuller length, around off at 131.6 kph, Avishka Fernando allows it through to the keeper.
Mohammed Siraj to share the new ball with Mohammad Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) Hurls a length ball around off, once again Nuwanidu stays on the back foot in defense. A decent first over from Mohammad Shami.
0.5 over (0 Run) A gentle outswinger, in the channel outside off, Nuwanidu Fernando covers the line and shoulders arms.
0.4 over (0 Run) Angling in from a length around off, Nuwanidu Fernando defends the first ball of his international career quite solidly from the back foot.
0.3 over (1 Run) A bit short in length and outside off, Fernando stays back and guides it past backward point for a run.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another outswinger, on a length and outside off, this time Avishka stays watchful as he makes a leave.
0.1 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Sri Lanka open their account in a streaky manner. Beautiful delivery from Shami. He serves it on a length, close to off and gets it to shape away from the batter, Avishka Fernando shows no footwork as he pushes inside the line. There is an outside edge and it screams past second slip for a boundary.
We are moments away from the start of the match! The Indian team is in the huddle and after some last-minute instructions from the skipper Rohit Sharma, the players now disperse on the field as Kumar Sangakkara rings the traditional bell here at the Eden Gardens. Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are the openers for Sri Lanka. Mohammad Shami to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Hardik Pandya is down for a quick chat. He says that as Rohit Sharma is back, things are much more relaxed and he can focus on his well-being but adds that he is always there when the team requires him. Mentions that his body is shaping well and workload management is going well. Feels that there is no point in pushing his body too much with World Cup not far away but adds that he is ready to bowl a full quota of 10 overs when the team requires it. Mentions that Axar Patel's batting has made a big difference and says that it makes his life easy knowing that Axar is batting after him. Tells that Axar has always been a good batter but he is now been able to express that at the international level and it makes the team feel more confident in chalking out different plans.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav (in for Yuzvendra Chahal), Umran Malik.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando (on debut) (in place of Pathum Nissanka), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara (In for Dilshan Madushanka).
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that he was in two minds about what to do after the toss. Adds that when you are in two minds it is good to lose the toss and let the opponents decide. Mentions that they are not looking at anything in particular but want to improve as a team as a whole. Feels that what they have done in the past is in the past and they need to look forward and do better. Mentions that he loves playing at Eden Gardens as the crowd is energetic and that motivates him but adds again that what has happened in the past is now past and he has to start fresh. Informs that they have one change with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal.
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that they are batting first as it looks like a very good surface to bat on. Adds that looking at the stats, it favours the team batting first and they want to stick to that. Mentions that it's important to stay relaxed and play your natural game. Informs that they have a couple of changes, Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka are not fit and are replaced by Nuwanidu Fernando (on debut) and Lahiru Kumara.
TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and Dasun Shanaka calls it right. Sri Lanka have decided to BAT first.
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is down for the Pitch Report. Tells that the outfield is lightning quick and adds that the boundaries are small on this ground. Russel Arnold joins him and mentions that the pitch looks like a road and the batters will love this pitch. It is hard and has a good covering of grass and there will be very little lateral movement and not much help for the spinners. Feels that the pacers will have to vary their pace and cheekily mentions that it will be a good toss to lose.
Update from the Lankan camp - Dilshan Madushanka will not be available for selection for the 2nd ODI, as he is still recovering from the injury he sustained during the 1st ODI.
Did you remember? The last time Rohit Sharma walked out to the middle at Eden Gardens in an ODI against Sri Lanka, he struck 264 runs - the highest individual score in ODIs. Can he do something similar again and end his century drought in this format?
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to play their A-game over a long period of time. Their batters have been guilty of throwing away good starts and that is not what you can afford to do in this format against a quality team like India. The bowling too seems heavily dependent on Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to produce the goods and they would need a combined bowling effort to stop a strong Indian batting line-up. Sri Lanka have shown some great fighting skills in the recent past across formats and this is another massive test for this young and exuberant Lankan side. Will they spoil India's party at the jam-packed Eden Gardens? Or will India take an unassailable lead in the series? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
Indian victory was set up by their top 3 batters which has been the case more often than not in this format over the years. Virat Kohli scored a century while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill too showed some great fluency and the Indian fans would be hoping for some more fireworks in the City of Joy. Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were impressive with the ball and both seem to be making a strong case for a spot in the World Cup squad. Death bowling though remains a bit of concern and that is where this Indian team would be looking to improve as we inch closer to the mega event.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks! We are at the iconic Eden Gardens and are ready now for the second ODI of this three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. The first game was a high-scoring affair but in the end, despite a valiant effort by the Lankan skipper, India were too good on the day. It is time for the boys from the beautiful Island nation of Sri Lanka to lift their game up further and level the series here in Kolkata. Let's see how things pan out.
... MATCH DAY …
