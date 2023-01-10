India begin the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with the first assignment being in Guwahati. India won the T20I series against the same opponents but that India squad did not have several seniors. In the ODIs, the return of old guards Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer will give the hosts a huge boost. India have a packed ODI calendar - 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup - in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November and the key will be to not just get the balance right but also manage the workload in the midst of the Indian Premier League and the highly-anticipated Australia Test series.

But another injury scare to Bumrah has thrown the spanner in the works of the team management. There also lies the problem of plenty in picking the top-five batters.

Opener Rohit and No. 3 Kohli pick themselves, while on form, it will be tough to drop Ishan Kishan and Iyer. Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has said that it is quintessential for Rohit to strike form.

"Coming back from injury is never easy, and the biggest challenge for Rohit Sharma would be to come back into form. Which is important for a leader. Look, Rohit Sharma as a white ball cricketer for India has played tremendously well over the years and he has to continue this form and make his legacy even better. Fitness will be a challenge along with his return to form, but I have full confidence that he will be able to overcome these challenges fully," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

Rohit would look to make an instant mark as India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the 3-match series in Assam on Tuesday.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Hardik Pandya to Lead In T20Is Vs Sri Lanka