Three fans breached security at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday to take a selfie with former India captain Virat Kohli and one returned successful. Kohli was at first slip in the final session of the second day of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka when three young men ran on the field and attempted to embrace the player. A group of security officers gave chase and eventually overpowered the youngsters before hauling them off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

Kohli was taken aback by the sudden intrusion but obliged the fans' request although he still signalled to them not to come too close due to the bubble protocols.

Here is the video of the incident:

The crowd has welcomed Kohli with huge applause each time the star batsman has appeared on the ground that is home to his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kohli, 33, is often the subject of adulation with one fan even touching his feet before taking a selfie during an IPL game in 2018.

Meanwhile, India took control of the 2nd Test on Sunday as they set Sri Lanka a target of 447 runs and left them reeling at 28/1 at stumps on Day 2.

The visitors resumed their first innings on Sunday at 86/6 in response to India's 252 and were bowled out for 109, with Jasprit Bumrah picking a fifer.

Rishabh Pant then scored a blistering fifty and Shreyas Iyer completed his half-century too as India declared their innings at 303/9.

Chasing 447, Sri Lanka lost Lahiru Thirimanne early to Bumrah delivery as India closed in on a 2-0 clean sweep of the two-match Test series.