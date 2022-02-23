Fast bowler Deepak Chaharand batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Deepak Chahar sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar Yadav suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. "They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," stated an official release.

After clinching the T20I series against West Indies, Team India will now look to carry their form into the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning Thursday.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow on Thursday.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur have been rested for the series against Sri Lanka and hence it will give a chance to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer to show what they are capable of.

India's T20 squad for Sri Lanka series:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.