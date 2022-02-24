India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Dasun Shanaka is the next man in.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Another one bites the dust and this time Ravindra Jadeja foxes the batter and Dinesh Chandimal has to walk back. Dinesh Chandimal skips down the track a tad early there and Jadeja pulls his length back and bowls this on middle. Dinesh Chandimal tries to work it towards the leg side but the ball turns away and beats him. Kishan collects the ball,behind the stumps and whips the bails off in the flash as Dinesh Chandimal is out of his crease.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery on off. Charith Asalanka pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Dinesh Chandimal knocks it down to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A flighted delivery on middle. Charith Asalanka defends this off the inside half of his blade to backward square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Pushed towards covers for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle. Dinesh Chandimal works it towards the leg side.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery around off. Dinesh Chandimal looks to drive it away but misses. 155 needed now from 72 balls!
7.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Dinesh Chandimal blocks it out.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a good shot and much-needed one for Lanka! A tossed up delivery on middle. Dinesh Chandimal gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter in length, on middle. Dinesh Chandimal works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Dinesh Chandimal blocks it out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery around leg. Charith Asalanka works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Dinesh Chandimal is the next man in.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer gets the wicket now and Sri Lanka sink further! A slower short ball, outside off. Janith Liyanage strangely tries to pull it from way outside off and ends up getting a top edge. The ball loops up in the air towards backward point and Samson there takes an easy catch.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Janith Liyanage cuts it to deep point for a couple.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Charith Asalanka punches this off the backfoot to deep cover for a couple.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and around off. Janith Liyanage steers it to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Charith Asalanka dabs it to backward point for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Janith Liyanage works it to mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Charith Asalanka pushes it to backward point for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Charith Asalanka survives again! This time a good review by him! A tossed up delivery on middle. Charith Asalanka looks to sweep but gets the thin part of his blade onto his pads. There is an huge appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. However, Charith Asalanka reviews it and the replays show a spike off the UltraEdge. So he survives.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Janith Liyanage pushes it to long on for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) This time Shreyas Iyer drops it! A tossed up delivery on middle. Charith Asalanka slog-sweeps it towards deep square leg but is goes straight to Shreyas Iyer there. He fails to pouch it and this is poor effort by Shreyas Iyer. A single taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery down the leg side. Charith Asalanka sweeps it to backward square leg.
