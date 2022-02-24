India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hit with some power and it races away. On middle, Kishan whips it through mid-widket. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is nudged through square leg for one.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! On middle, Rohit works it through mid-widket, in the gap and a big ground and hence, a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This one stays low too! On middle, Kishan works it towards mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Kishan! A superb innings from him, yes he did get a life but has played brilliantly. Also, a much-needed one for him as he has been short of runs. He gets a short ball outside off which he slaps it through covers for two. Has a chance now to make this a big score.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Sharma looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards the off side for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off. Sharma creams it to deep cover for just a single now.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off. Sharma thinks of chasing it but leaves it alone.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another good shot from Sharma! Tossed up delivery on off and it's a googly this time. Sharma gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery on middle. Kishan lifts this aerially to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Kishan looks to sweep but misses and the ball hits his pads. It is going down leg.
8.1 overs (3 Runs) Just over! Outside off, this one turns away a little. Sharma looks to go over covers, he ends up squirting it over point for three.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is guided down to third man.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brilliantly played! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side. Races away.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! On off, this is pushed to covers.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Good fielding! Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers. The fielder in the deep, runs to his right and dives, keeps it down to two.
Chamika Karunaratne is back on. He went for 15 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased to long off. A wicket could have been taken in this over but instead it goes for runs.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) PUT DOWN! That is well bowled! Slows it up and bowls it outside off, Kishan drags it towards deep mid-wicket. Janith Liyanage runs in, makes a lot of ground and slides to take it but spills it. Should have hung on in the end. This could prove very costly.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a hit-me ball. Shorter and wider outside off, it is slapped through covers for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO MORE! A low full toss, this is timed down the ground. The fielder at mid off dives but he has no chance. The fielder at long on runs after it and stops it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good reply! Length and on off, Kishan plays it back to mid off.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way. Kishan is in his element now. Fifty up for India. Short and on the body. This is pulled over the square leg fence for a biggie
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker outside off, Kishan looks to jam it out but misses.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rohit takes one as he guides it through point.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! On middle, this is flicked up in the air but it clears mid on. Two taken.
