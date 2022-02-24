India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
19.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Charith Asalanka plays it left of the bowler. Patel half-stops it as a single is taken towards long on.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker this time outside off. Charith Asalanka skips down the track and looks to hit it away but misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery outside off. Dushmantha Chameera slams it to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length delivery around leg. Charith Asalanka works it towards short fine leg for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on off. Dushmantha Chameera heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off. Dushmantha Chameera digs it out towards long off for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Chamika Karunaratne works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Charith Asalanka works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. Fifty for Charith Asalanka. He has been a lone wolf today. Dushmantha Chameera was struggling at the bowler's end as they went for the second run but Bumrah fails to collect the throw cleanly.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker this time outside off. Charith Asalanka looks to dig it out but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on off. Dushmantha Chameera pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off. Charith Asalanka drills it to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 21 runs from the over! Almost a yorker this time around off. Dushmantha Chameera gets deep in his crease and steers it towards third man for a boundary. Good over for Lanka but too late now. 75 needed from 12 balls!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary, so Venkatesh Iyer is going for some runs in his third over! A low full toss around leg. Dushmantha Chameera flicks it towards backward square leg for a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and a bit too wide outside off. Dushmantha Chameera lets it go.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time a biggie from Dushmantha Chameera! A slower length ball, on off. Dushmantha Chameera gets low and slog-sweeeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Charith Asalanka is playing some classy shots, every now and then! A fuller delivery outside off. Charith Asalanka lifts this towards deep extra-cover for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Iyer serves this on a length and slower in pace around off. Dushmantha Chameera steers it to short third man for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is worked through mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! The sweep is out, it is hit through mid-wicket for two.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That spins big! Lands outside off and turns back in. It ends up going down the leg side. Wided.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Charith looks to push at it but misses.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off. This is cut over point for one.
Dushmantha Chameera is the next man in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! So after playing few good shots, Chamika Karunaratne has to walk back. A length delivery wide outside off. Chamika Karunaratne goes chasing for it but gets an outside edge. The ball goes to the keeper and Ishan Kishan takes an easy catch. So the match is almost gone for Lanka now and it is the matter of if they can play out 20 overs.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang? That goes all the way! Chamika comes down the track and gets to the pitch of it. He whips it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Asalanka pulls, it goes off the glove but lands of short of short fine leg. One taken.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Asalanka looks to go over it, he gets an underedge back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 200, are 137/6. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.