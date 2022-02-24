India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Iyer! He has paced this innings superbly! A fuller delivery on middle. Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another monstorous hit! A slower length delivery around off, in the slot. Iyer tonks it over long on for a biggie.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Iyer drills it to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot again by Iyer! A full delivery and wider outside off. Iyer opens the face of his blade and gets this in the gap through the third man region for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A shorter length delivery on off now. Jadeja pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Iyer drills it to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full delivery and way outside off. Iyer leaves it alone.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this! A low full toss outside off. Iyer just slices it to deep backward point for a boundary.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Iyer is in his groove now! A length delivery on off. Iyer gets under it and launches it over long on for a biggie.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery outside off. Jadeja goes for the sccop as he gets across but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Iyer pushes it to long off for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED!! A fuller delivery on off. Iyer looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a huge leadinng edge towards deep extra-cover. The fielder runs back from the ring to catch it and gets a hand on it but fails to pouch it. Two runs taken.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball and punished. Chameera goes short on off. Iyer pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary. Good shot.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery around off. Iyer dabs it to backward point and sets off for a single. There is a shy at the bowler's end but there is no one backing up and the batters take an extra run off an overthrow.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery outside off. Jadeja drills it to deep cover for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ishan Kishan misses out on the hundred but it has been a brilliant knck by the youngster! Shanaka bangs this short on middle. Kishan looks to pull but gets a huge top edge this time. The ball goes high in the air towards deep square leg and Janith Liyanage there takes a good catch. So the Sri Lankan skipper provides the breakthrough.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Iyer mistimes his slog to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh..great shot and great understanding of the field there by Iyer! A fuller delivery on off. Iyer gets across and flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery ! A very full delivery, wide outside off. Iyer goes chasing for it but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery on off. Kishan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower short ball and a bit too high this. Kishan leaves it alone.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A brilliant yorker outside off. Iyer digs it out to short third man for a single.
Dasun Shanaka is back on. He went for 11 runs in his first over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A Slower short delivery on off. Iyer pulls it to long on and gets a single. 17 runs from the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker this time, outside off. Kishan digs it out to sweeper cover for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh...this is fabulous batting from Kishan! A low full toss outside off. Kishan gets across and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary again! A wide fullis delivery outside off over 140 clicks! Kishan just guides this past short third man for a boundary.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects it quite well and gets the maximum! A slower full ball, on middle. Kishyan gets under it and tonks it over long on for a maximum.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Iyer backs away and Kumara follows him. Serves this on his leg. Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.5 overs, India are 198/2. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.