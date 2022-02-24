India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Lovely shot. Tossed up on off, Asalanka lifts it over covers for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-widket for one.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has hit that beautifully! Lanka need a it to rain boundaries if they are to get close to the Indian total. On middle, fuller, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A single to follow the boundary as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hit pretty well! This is on middle and the reverse sweep comes out. Samson at deep point runs to his right and dives but it goes well away from him.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more then! On the pads, this is worked with soft hands on the leg side for two.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flattee and on middle, defended.
12.6 overs (0 Run) That one stays low! Outside off, Charith looks to sweep. This one does not bounce a lot and sneaks under the bat.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is one stays a touch low. Asalanka manages to push it to cover.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket, it is in the gap, two taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Asalanka looks to cut but gets an underedge on the off side.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A slightly shorter length delivery on off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it back to the bowler.
11.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A fuller delivery on leg. Charith Asalanka looks to sweep but gets the inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls towards short fine leg. Rohit Sharma there charges in and fires a direct hit at the batter's end. Chamika Karunaratne who is running at the danger end as they try to steal a single. The umpire refers it upstairs and the replays show that he has just made it. So a single in the end.
Is this a run out? The replays roll in and it looks quite tight. Chamika Karunaratne survives as the replays find him just inside the crease.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A quicker delivery on middle. Charith Asalanka blocks it out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Chamika Karunaratne works it towards short fine leg and takes a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Charith Asalanka pushes it to covers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Chamika Karunaratne drives it to mid off now.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Sri Lankan skipper departs now! Sri Lanka have completely lost their way here. A fuller delivery on middle. Dasun Shanaka goes for the reverse-sweep again. This time he connects but hits it straigtht to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at point. He takes an easy catch and half of the side is back to the hut now. Chamika Karunaratne is the next man in.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Dasun Shanaka sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pushed towards covers.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Dasun Shanaka looks to reverse sweep it but gets hit on the body.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Googly outside off this time. Charith Asalanka pushes it to long off for a single.
Follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 200, are 91/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.