India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off this time. Kishan looks to cut but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery outside off. Iyer lifts this towards deep extra cover for a single.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! A fuller delivery down the leg side. Kishan looks to sweeps it but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly too and the batters run a bye.
14.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Tossed up around off. Googly again. Kishan makes room and looks to hit it towards the off side but misses. There is an appeal for stumping. The leg umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved and his leg is also inside the crease as the bails are whipped off. So he will continue.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up outside off at 82.5 kph. Iyer drives it to long off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around leg. Kishan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off this time. Kishan looks to heave it across the line but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A slower full delivery on off. Kishan drills it to long on for a single. Good over by Chamika Karunaratne.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Again hit hard but no run! Back of a length, on off. Kishan hits this hard back to the bowler this time.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A slower length delivery on middle. Kishan looks to pull but mistimes it towards the leg side.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hit hard but straight to the fielder at the covers in the ring! A length delivery on off. Kishan dances down the track and smahes it to covers.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller this time on middle. Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single this time.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Iyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! Looks to okay the reverse sweep but this is bowled full and down the leg side. Kishan swings but misses.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) UNDEREDGE AND FOUR! Kishan steps out, this one stays low, Kishan looks to heave it but it goes off the underedge down to the third man fence.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Iyer guides it to point.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked wide of mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer is off the mark! Shorter and on off, this is played to point. The fielder dives and stops it.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Stop the press, Sri Lanka have managed to break the opening stand. It has done its job though but they can surely pull things back a little now. This one has stayed very low. On off, no bounce at all. Rohit looks to go over mid off but it sneaks under the bat and hits the off pole.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fuller and on off, Kishan hits it hard to mid off for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Shorter and outside off, Sharma was aiming for the leg side but this is short and outside off, he guides it down to third man for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kishan pushes it through covers for one more.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and outside off, this is timed beautifully through covers. The fielder in the deep does well in the deep. Two taken.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Kishan skips down the track tad early this time. The bowler follows him and darts this on leg. Kishan works it to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Sharma drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
Ishan Kishan seems to be in some pain here! He is getting some tretament on his left leg now as the physio is out. He looks fine now and is ready to resume.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Kishan works it to deep square leg and looks for the second run but has to settle for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle. Kishan makes room and drives it inside out towards deep extra-cover. The long off fielder runs to his right and puts in a great dive and saves two runs for his team.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Great effort in the deep by Charith Asalanka! 100 up for India! A fuller delivery around leg. Kishan sweeps it to deep backward square and gets a couple as the fielder does well to stop it.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 137/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.