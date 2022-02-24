India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery outside off. Janith Liyanage drives it to cover-point this time.
4.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length delivery around leg. Charith Asalanka works it fine towards short fine leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Charith Asalanka works it to mid-wicket now.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Janith Liyanage pushes it to covers for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length delivery around off. Janith Liyanage skips down the track and looks to heave this across the line but misses.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played this one! Shorter and outside off. Charith Asalanka waits for it and just upper cuts it over short third man for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This is slower and outside off. Charith Asalanka looks to work it towards the off side but misses.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A length delivery around off. Janith Liyanage steers it to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off. Janith Liyanage blocks this off the front foot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle this time. Charith Asalanka digs it out behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A length delivery around off. Janith Liyanage steers it to third man for a single.
Charith Asalanka is the next man in.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time he is gone and Rohit Sharma makes no mistake! A length delivery on off. Kamil Mishara heaves this one hard but straight to Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket. He takes a good catch and second wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss on off. Kamil Mishara drives it to covers now.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Dropped by Venkatesh Iyer! A length delivery around off. Kamil Mishara looks to hit it across the line but gets a huge top edge. The ball goes in the air towards point and Venkatesh Iyer there settles under it but fails to pouch it. Two runs taken.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off. Kamil Mishara looks to heave it but gets the inside edge onto the pads.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A length delivery around off. Janith Liyanage steers it to third man for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery around off. This one seams away again. Janith Liyanage looks to push at it but gets beaten off the outside edge. Good bounce there too.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, Mishara slashes but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off. Mishara fails to jam it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and angling away. Mishara looks to defend but is beaten.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Length and on off, this is driven on the up through covers and for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beaten! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Janith is beaten as he tries to defend.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another one on a length and on off, blocked.
0.4 over (1 Run) A quick run! On off, this is played on the off side for one.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Outside off, fuller, this is lofted over point for a boundary.
0.2 over (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers for one.
Janith Liyanage walks in at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is the worst possible start for Lanka chasing such a big total. Their best player against Australia walks back for a first-baller. Unfortunate for Nissanka though. This is on a length and around off, this lands and then stays low. Nissanka looks to defend, it hits the bottom edge and then rolls behind onto the stump. Kumar has been really good since the last series and has began this well too.
