India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, this is hit hard back to the bowler. Kishan is going after everything.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Fuller and on middle, this is hammered down to the long off fence for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Gets his bat down in time! This is a yorker, on middle, Kishan gets his front leg out of the way and jams it to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Rohit steps out but the length is shortened. It is pushed to mid off.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is getting into his groove now! A fuller delivery on middle. Kishan flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary now.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A short delivery on middle this time. Kishan rocks back and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length delivery on middle. Sharma works it to square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower fuller delivery down the leg side. Sharma looks to flick it but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off at 147.4 kph. Kishan drives it to mid off and takes a single. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but Kishan is well inside his crease.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery around off at 147.8 kph. Kishan looks to punch it away but gets beaten off the inside edge.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle. Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Lahiru Kumara will continue.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Sharma looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the inside edge onto his pads. A run taken towards the off side. 15 runs from the over!
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off again. Kishan steers it to backward point for a single now.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row now! Ishan Kishan will be feeling much better now! A length delivery outside off. Kishan throws his bat at it and gets this in the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary now! Chamika Karunaratne pulls his length back and provides some width there. Kishan cuts it through covers for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Kishan finds the gap and gets his first boundary! A low full toss outside off. Kishan leans foward and creams it through covers for a lovely boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery this time on off. Slower in pace at 114.7 kph. Kishan drives it to covers now.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chamika Karunaratne starts with a shorter delivery down the leg side. Kishan looks to pull but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sharma cuts it to point this time. He looks disappointed with his shot there.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Another delivery that is on a shorter side at 143.2 kph. Kishan pulls it to deep square leg this time for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball this time on off. Kishan pulls it without much timing to mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! A good-length delivery outside off. Kishan looks to cut it but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Sharma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game and Hitman flicks this beautifully! A fuller delivery on middle. Sharma flicks it towards deep backward square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and puts in a dive but fails to stop it.
Lahiru Kumara will share the new ball with Dushmantha Chameera.
0.6 over (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Kishan drives it to mid on this time. Decent start by Dushmantha Chameera.
0.5 over (3 Runs) This time he hits this over the infield! A fuller deivery on off. Sharma drives it uppishly over cover-point and gets three runs. The boundaries are long here and we will see many of these three's today.
0.4 over (1 Run) Kishan is off the mark straightaway! A fuller delivery on off. Kishan blocks it out towards the leg side for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rohit Sharma and India are underway! A fuller delivery on off. Sharma drives it left of mid off and takes a single. Shanaka there fumbles a little and a single is taken after initial mix-up between the batters.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, this time on off. Sharma blocks it out to mid off. Not much swing in the first couple of balls.
0.1 over (0 Run) Dushmantha Chameera starts with a fullish delivery on middle. Sharma leans forward and drives it towards the off side.
So we are done with national anthems and the action is all set to begin at Lucknow! Sri Lankan players make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are the openers for India. Sunil Gavaskar rings the bell as a symbol for play to start. Dushmantha Chameera will start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go...
The two teams are now assembling for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem first up, followed by the Indian national anthem.
Shreyas Iyer is down for the chat. He says that he is comfortable in the number 3 position and this position gives more time to settle and then launch. He mentions that he was quite flamboyant at the start of his career but he is now more calm in his approach. He mentions that in this format it is important to not think too much and just react to the situation. He says he enjoys playing leg spinners but tells that it depends on the situation but he prefers a leg spinner anyday and likes going after them.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, says that he was looking to chase. He says that he was not sure about the pitch and he says that the last time they played here the pitch was good. He mentions that nothing changes for them and he adds that it is important they stay in the radar and they want to keep ticking the boxes. He mentions that this is a good opportunity for younger guys. He informs that they have made six changes from the last game and Ruturaj Gaikwad was about to play but has injured his wrist before the game.
Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper, says that they will bowl first. He says that they are bowling well in the last few games and they are confident. He adds that Australia was a tough tour and they could have won more games there. He informs that they have few changes from the last time they played.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (C), Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Sri Lanka. They have elected to FIELD first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report. He says the match is on the black soil pitch. He says that the right boundary is short and the left is long. He mentions that the straight at Lucknow is the longest in the country. Russel Arnold joins him and he says that the conditions are good and there will not be much dew. He informs that the pitch is hard and there will be a nice pace and bounce. He recokns that 180 is a par score today.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will head into this game with some confidence. They beat Australia in their last game and in conditions which are kind of familiar to home, they would feel they could do better here. They too will take this series as one to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Toss and teams in a bit.
With a few big names missing, India will yet again look to test their bench strength. Saying that, the likes of Bumrah is back yet again to lead the bowling attack. However, Samson returns into the line-up and will probably be picked in the XI. This is a good chance for him to make a statement before the grandest stage.
India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup continues. It was West Indies who visited a little while ago and now it is their neighbours Sri Lanka who head here to play 3 T20Is and two Tests. On that note, hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka.
... MATCH DAY …
