Having already clinched the three-match series, India captain Rohit Sharma will look to maintain a clean slate and extend his winning run as full-time skipper when the hosts take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. India have not lost a single T20I since the defeat to New Zealand last year in the World Cup, winning 11 on the bounce, out of which 8 have been under Rohit's leadership. On Saturday, Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I. India had won the first T20 International by 62 runs in Lucknow.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, February 27.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match?

The online live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live coverage on sports.ndtv.com/cricket

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)