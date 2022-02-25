A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win in as many weeks and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Saturday. India were forced to look in the mirror after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year but four months later, they look a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles. It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, February 26.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)