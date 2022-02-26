India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Dharamsala
IND vs SL 2022 2nd T20I, Live Score: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I Ind vs SL T20I Live Score Updates: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. India go into the match without any changes while Sri Lanka replace Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay with Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka. After a comfortable 62-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, India will be eager to clinch yet another T20I series under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. A win for India will also take their tally to 100 wins in T20 Internationals. However, India could find another opposition, in the form of the rain gods, who could spoil their party in what is expected to be a rain-interrupted game. For India, Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the ongoing series and was replaced by Mayank Agarwal. The visitors, on the other hand, will be aiming to open their account and break the 10-game winning streak of India in T20Is.(LIVE SCORECARD)
At the toss Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys."
At the toss Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando."
Promoted
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I Live Score Updates From Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium In Dharamsala
- 18:45 (IST)Changes in both sides: India name unchanged side while Sri Lanka make 2 changesIndia go into the match without any changes while Sri Lanka replace Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay with Binura Fernando and Danushka GunathilakaIndia (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra ChahalSri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
2ND T20I. India XI: R Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), S Iyer, S Samson, D Hooda, V Iyer, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal https://t.co/KhHvQG09BL #INDvSL @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
2ND T20I. Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, B Fernando, P Jayawickrama https://t.co/KhHvQG09BL #INDvSL @Paytm— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
- 18:44 (IST)Toss : India captain Rohit Sharma opts to bowl after winning the tossTeam India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka in DharamsalaAt the toss Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys."At the toss Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando."
Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia
Live - https://t.co/ImBxdhXjSc #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/DdEebeL2rP
- 18:28 (IST)Interesting pitch report from Ajit Agarkar as all is set for the toss nowPitch report by Ajit Agarkar:"The groundsmen have done an outstanding job, it has been raining for couple of days. They are still working on the outfield to get the game started on time but the pitch looks terrific. Lovely covering of grass, which means the ball should come on to the bat nicely. There might be some swing on offer because of the weather conditions. But this looks like a good pitch."
- 18:25 (IST)India were given a huge blow with Ruturaj Gaikwad being sidelined for the seriesMayank Agarwal has been rafted into the Indian side as Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the remaining two matches against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala
- 18:23 (IST)All smiling faces as India make their way to Dharamsala StadiumThe Indian team entered the ground with a smile on their face as they aim to clinch the series 2-0 in the second match
🙌🙌eamIndia @Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/4WX1aOq6b4— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
- 18:20 (IST)Players are in the middle as rain takes a backseat and things look brighterCaptain Rohit Sharma is out in the ground and things look much better now after heavy rain the entire day
#TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/reBzU4tvHV- BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
- 17:52 (IST)2nd T20I Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the second India vs Sri Lanka T20I from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The covers are on currently due to the overcast weather. The rain might play spoilsport. The match could get delayed as well. So many possibilities but no surety. Stay tuned for the all updates.