India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I Ind vs SL T20I Live Score Updates: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. India go into the match without any changes while Sri Lanka replace Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay with Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka. After a comfortable 62-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, India will be eager to clinch yet another T20I series under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. A win for India will also take their tally to 100 wins in T20 Internationals. However, India could find another opposition, in the form of the rain gods, who could spoil their party in what is expected to be a rain-interrupted game. For India, Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the ongoing series and was replaced by Mayank Agarwal. The visitors, on the other hand, will be aiming to open their account and break the 10-game winning streak of India in T20Is.(LIVE SCORECARD)

At the toss Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys."

At the toss Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I Live Score Updates From Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium In Dharamsala